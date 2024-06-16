Lazari Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

PPT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 172,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

