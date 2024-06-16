Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,404 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 34.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.10. 3,115,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.34. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

