Lazari Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Shopify by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,452,000 after buying an additional 1,837,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shopify by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,815,000 after buying an additional 1,606,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.49.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,915,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

