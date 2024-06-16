Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $136.00 at UBS Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.78.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.43 and a 1-year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 131.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

