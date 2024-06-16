Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the May 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Legrand Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of LGRDY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. 50,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Legrand has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Legrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4504 dividend. This is a positive change from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

