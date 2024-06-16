Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LII

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $534.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $304.36 and a twelve month high of $541.27.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.49%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.