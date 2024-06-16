Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Financial Review

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Li Auto and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 1 6 0 2.86 Rivian Automotive 1 10 13 0 2.50

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.43%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.63%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto 8.73% 16.65% 7.27% Rivian Automotive -111.09% -53.55% -31.94%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Li Auto and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Li Auto has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Rivian Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $17.44 billion 1.14 $1.65 billion $1.50 12.53 Rivian Automotive $4.98 billion 2.18 -$5.43 billion ($5.77) -1.89

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Li Auto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats Rivian Automotive on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

