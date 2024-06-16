Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Short Interest Update

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIPO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Lipella Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

