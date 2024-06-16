LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 904,034 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $180,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. 1,735,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

