Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $110.00 at DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.92. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $95.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $288,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,794 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 503,348 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

