Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Luokung Technology Stock Performance

LKCO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 15,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Luokung Technology has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Luokung Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.