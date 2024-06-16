Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Luokung Technology Stock Performance
LKCO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 15,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Luokung Technology has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.45.
Luokung Technology Company Profile
