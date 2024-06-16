Mantle 1-Day Volume Hits $150.02 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $150.02 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001348 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,264,441,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.88787912 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $153,295,558.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

