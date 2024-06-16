Mark Vidergauz Sells 15,077 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $48.03 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $517,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,718 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

