Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $48,069,720.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total transaction of $51,822,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total transaction of $46,040,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total transaction of $47,512,280.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $444.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 811,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,127,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

