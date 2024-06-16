Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Meiji Trading Up 1.5 %

Meiji stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Meiji has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

