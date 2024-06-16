Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

MRK opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 143.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

