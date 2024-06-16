Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MREO opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mereo BioPharma Group

In related news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.