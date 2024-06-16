Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MRBK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 2,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Meridian has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. Meridian had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

