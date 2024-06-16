Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001638 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $36.27 million and approximately $341,799.18 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,983,825 coins and its circulating supply is 33,281,407 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,977,407 with 33,276,556 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.11470668 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $294,301.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

