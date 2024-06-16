MetisDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $342.34 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $60.20 or 0.00091028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $342.34 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,139.22 or 1.00002828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012689 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.0909358 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $10,780,554.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

