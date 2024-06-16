MetisDAO Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $60.97 or 0.00091582 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $346.71 million and $4.92 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.92497763 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $6,623,341.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

