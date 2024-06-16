Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CFO Adam Scott Levy Sells 96,815 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,678.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

MLYS opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Stories

