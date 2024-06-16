Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

AVO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 157,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,132. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $82,496.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,767,038 shares in the company, valued at $93,282,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $507,036.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,781,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,918,818.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $82,496.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,767,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,282,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,870 shares of company stock worth $3,436,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

