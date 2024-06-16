Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mobivity Stock Performance

MFON remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Mobivity has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.