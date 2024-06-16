Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $223.15 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00045161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,123,420,264 coins and its circulating supply is 880,558,104 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

