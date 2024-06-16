Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $12.51 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $112.45 million and $4.02 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $12.51 or 0.00018932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,347,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,986,661 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

