MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $978.0 million-$980.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 10.4 %

NYSE MSM opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

