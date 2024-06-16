MUSE ENT NFT Trading Down 65.4% This Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 65.4% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $96.63 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00199874 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $96.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

