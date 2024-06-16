NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH) Insider Sells £20,006.40 in Stock

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) insider James Saralis sold 31,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.81), for a total value of £20,006.40 ($25,476.12).

James Saralis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, James Saralis sold 5,232 shares of NAHL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.85), for a total value of £3,505.44 ($4,463.82).

LON:NAH opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £30.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6,600.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.97. NAHL Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.52 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.43 ($1.02).

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

