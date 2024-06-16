National Bankshares Boosts ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target to C$53.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$51.50 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on ADENTRA and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE:ADEN opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $43.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.1034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

