NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.20 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.20 billion and $139.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00008549 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,195,885,277 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,937,671 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,785,651 with 1,088,759,909 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.53751538 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 421 active market(s) with $131,168,963.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

