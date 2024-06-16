Neo (NEO) Reaches One Day Volume of $21.88 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.71 or 0.00019103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $896.44 million and $21.88 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

