Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $705.00 to $707.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $665.88 and last traded at $663.73, with a volume of 787045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $653.26.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.06.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $615.54 and its 200-day moving average is $569.03. The company has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

