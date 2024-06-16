Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
NYSE NBXG opened at 12.71 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 11.58.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.