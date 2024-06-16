Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NYSE NBXG opened at 12.71 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 11.58.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

