NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Articles

