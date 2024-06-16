Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,920,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 23,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.