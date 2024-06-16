NFT (NFT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,542.64 or 1.00025239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012892 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00091920 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars.

