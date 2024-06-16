NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for NICE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

NICE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.62.

Get NICE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.57.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in NICE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 891,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $12,171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.