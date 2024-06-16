Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,835 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises approximately 0.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 23,556,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,617,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.80. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.