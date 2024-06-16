Northwest Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,620,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,983. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $373.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.