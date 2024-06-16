Northwest Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,734 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.27. 5,105,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,378. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

