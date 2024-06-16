Northwest Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 900 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.0 %
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.
Read Our Latest Report on EXAS
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
