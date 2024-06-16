Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,139 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.8 %

BK stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. 2,329,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,953. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

