Northwest Bank & Trust Co Invests $57,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

DUK traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.36. 2,668,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

