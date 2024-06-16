Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New $861,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,473,000 after buying an additional 307,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.35.

Adobe Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $66.57 on Friday, hitting $525.31. 14,846,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.63 and a 200 day moving average of $540.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

