Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New $968,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,959,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.58. 2,806,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,420. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average of $281.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

