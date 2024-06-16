Northwest Bank & Trust Co Takes $1.20 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 282,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.67. 1,515,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average is $131.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

