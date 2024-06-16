Northwest Bank & Trust Co Takes $37,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,166,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.47. 82,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,362. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $268,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $268,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,385. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

