Northwest Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $7,984,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.59.
Wix.com Trading Down 1.0 %
WIX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.61. 327,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $178.65.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.