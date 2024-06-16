NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
